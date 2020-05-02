Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Cut by Analyst

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of ADSW opened at $32.46 on Thursday. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -405.75, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,241,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,906,000 after acquiring an additional 75,915 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 252.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 159,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114,400 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,570,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,306,000 after purchasing an additional 107,420 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 216.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 505.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

