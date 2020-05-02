Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.85) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.98). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.78) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.81) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGIO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $55.56.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $356,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

