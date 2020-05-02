Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Armstrong World Industries Inc Reduced by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

AWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of AWI opened at $75.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average of $93.33. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 73.82% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,058,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,735,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

