Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

NYSE:AJG opened at $77.51 on Thursday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $109.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

