Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.29 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 177.04% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $38.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 101.87%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,483.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APAM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

