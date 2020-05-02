Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Decreased by B. Riley

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank Of Princeton in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank Of Princeton from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

BPRN stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $158.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. Bank Of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

