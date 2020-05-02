Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank Ozk Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank Ozk in a report released on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank Ozk from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens cut their price target on Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of Bank Ozk stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth $92,126,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth $46,149,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,419 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 151.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 234,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the first quarter worth $3,473,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

