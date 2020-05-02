Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Calithera Biosciences Inc Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calithera Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02).

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CALA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of CALA opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $396.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.24. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

In other news, VP Stephanie Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,559,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,586,000 after buying an additional 2,809,160 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $13,856,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,458,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 493,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 124,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 112,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

