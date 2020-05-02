Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstar Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.17). Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $215.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 49,916 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 104.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 20,158 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

