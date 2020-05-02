Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAT. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

NYSE:CAT opened at $110.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

