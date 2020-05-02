Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Boosted by Analyst

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

NYSE:CNC opened at $64.97 on Thursday. Centene has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Centene by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $2,321,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,791,263. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

