Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Cut by Analyst

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 26.01%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CBSH. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

CBSH opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.26. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.93. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $71.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $549,914.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,990,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

