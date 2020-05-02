Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cummins Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cummins in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.38.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $157.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cummins has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $334,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,832,000 after purchasing an additional 235,559 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.8% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

