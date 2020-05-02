Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Lowered by Analyst

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report released on Monday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

