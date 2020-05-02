Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Increased by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HSII. BidaskClub cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $424.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $171.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.60 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan acquired 3,600 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $75,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,171.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 4,909 shares of company stock worth $103,380 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

