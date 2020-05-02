Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Qiagen from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.54.

QGEN opened at $41.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. Qiagen NV has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qiagen NV will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

