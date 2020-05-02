Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Mercadolibre by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Mercadolibre by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

MELI opened at $605.52 on Friday. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $756.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.74.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.50.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.