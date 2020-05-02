Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2,202.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 619,245 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $17,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ambarella by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after acquiring an additional 283,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,512,000 after acquiring an additional 204,353 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 18,228 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $710,709.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $48,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,188.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,039. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMBA. TheStreet cut shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $49.00 on Friday. Ambarella Inc has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

