Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,963 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,143,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,408,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

