Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,162 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of AeroVironment worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,205,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,427,000 after buying an additional 29,803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 853,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after buying an additional 311,941 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 853,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,715,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 817,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,484,000 after acquiring an additional 22,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.06. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $72.70.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.