Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,756,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $102.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.35. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $54.54 and a 12-month high of $132.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

