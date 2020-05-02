Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Short Interest Up 12.1% in April

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,575,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $9.86 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.84 and a beta of 2.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,984,000 after buying an additional 109,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 444.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $16,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

