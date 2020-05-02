Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives $21.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a market cap of $170.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director William Lawson Mabry bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $43,680.00. Also, Director Sharon Hughes Edwards bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $44,375.00. Insiders purchased a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $124,135 over the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 27,043 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 666.0% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 53,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 46,759 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

