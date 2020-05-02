Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.72

Shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 153972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REPL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 3.40.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 795,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Replimune Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

