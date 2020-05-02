Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Copper Mountain Mining Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:CUM)

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSE:CUM) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Copper Mountain Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Copper Mountain Mining’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$73.74 million for the quarter.

