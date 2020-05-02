Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Skyworks Solutions Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $98.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average is $102.77. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,522,000 after buying an additional 1,127,661 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,074,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 24,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

