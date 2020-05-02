Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Allegion PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegion in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $97.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. Allegion has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.30.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Allegion by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Allegion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,088,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

