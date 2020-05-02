Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock Position Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,098 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

REI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Shares of REI opened at $0.86 on Friday. Ring Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.02 million.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

