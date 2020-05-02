Royal Bank of Canada Trims J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Target Price to GBX 800

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,590 ($20.92) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,126.25 ($14.82).

Shares of LON JDW opened at GBX 952 ($12.52) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.36. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of GBX 492 ($6.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 860.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,368.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.54 million and a PE ratio of 16.41.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider John Hutson purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 757 ($9.96) per share, for a total transaction of £90,840 ($119,494.87).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

