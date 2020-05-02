Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.06. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $64.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on R. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Parker acquired 12,500 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $465,125.00. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic acquired 2,500 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $93,025.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $681,780. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

