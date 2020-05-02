S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

S&T (ETR:SANT) received a €28.00 ($32.56) target price from investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.72% from the stock’s previous close.

SANT has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €27.40 ($31.86).

Shares of SANT stock opened at €20.04 ($23.30) on Tuesday. S&T has a twelve month low of €13.20 ($15.35) and a twelve month high of €26.18 ($30.44). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45.

S&T Company Profile

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

