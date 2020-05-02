SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAPMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SAIPEM S P A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

SAIPEM S P A/ADR Company Profile

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

