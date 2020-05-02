Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €89.79 ($104.40).

Shares of Schneider Electric stock opened at €83.46 ($97.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €77.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €87.13. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

