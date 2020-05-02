Sempra Energy (SRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Sempra Energy to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sempra Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $119.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.35. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

