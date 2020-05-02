ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOW. Mizuho upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $356.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.64.

ServiceNow stock opened at $339.51 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $362.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.27, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $590,467.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,187.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total transaction of $7,700,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,169 shares of company stock valued at $35,315,020 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

