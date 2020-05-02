Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th.

Shell Midstream Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Shell Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 121.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 131.4%.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.86.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a net margin of 94.24%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In other news, major shareholder Pipeline Co Lp Shell bought 11,029,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000,006.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn J. Carsten bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $60,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,365. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 191,561,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,209,689.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

