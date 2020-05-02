Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 93,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $395.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

