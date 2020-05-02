Short Interest in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Expands By 7.0%

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 861,300 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 804,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Arcosa in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,808.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Arcosa by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Arcosa by 59.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 41,062 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at $929,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at $582,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACA opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.46%. Arcosa’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

