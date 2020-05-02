Short Interest in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Increases By 6.9%

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,080,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 41,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

NYSE:FHN opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. First Horizon National has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.66.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. First Horizon National’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In other news, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 57,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in First Horizon National by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in First Horizon National by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in First Horizon National by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in First Horizon National by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

