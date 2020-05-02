Short Interest in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expands By 7.1%

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 977,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 5,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,768. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 9,600 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,712.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 480,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,238.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 205,715 shares of company stock worth $1,631,431. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,060,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 78,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 30,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $202.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.92%.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

