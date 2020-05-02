Short Interest in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Drops By 5.6%

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,800 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 968,800 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

INS opened at $31.72 on Friday. Intelligent Systems has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Intelligent Systems in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other Intelligent Systems news, CEO J Leland Strange sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,783,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,327,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 17,189 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

