Short Interest in IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Drops By 7.0%

IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 458,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34. IsoRay has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.06.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IsoRay by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of IsoRay by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 542,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IsoRay by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 68,785 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IsoRay in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IsoRay by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

ISR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IsoRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target (up previously from $0.70) on shares of IsoRay in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

