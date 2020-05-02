Short Interest in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expands By 7.7%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,080,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 27,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 16.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

In related news, Director Janeen S. Judah bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,689 shares in the company, valued at $145,620.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 14,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $3.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.16%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

