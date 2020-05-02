Short Interest in RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Expands By 7.0%

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,600 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 346,200 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAPT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $383.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

