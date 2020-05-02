Short Interest in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Increases By 7.1%

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,810,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SWKS stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day moving average is $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $970,490,000 after buying an additional 147,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $345,730,000 after buying an additional 154,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $331,685,000 after buying an additional 186,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after purchasing an additional 595,282 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

