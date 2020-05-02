Short Interest in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Grows By 12.1%

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $517.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SGRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

