Short Interest in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Rises By 7.5%

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 5,100,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 367,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Translate Bio by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Translate Bio by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Translate Bio by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 37,577 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Translate Bio by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,211 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBIO opened at $13.23 on Friday. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $794.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of -0.23.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 74.44% and a negative net margin of 1,451.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

