SI-Bone (SIBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. SI-Bone has set its FY 2020

Parties that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 57.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect SI-Bone to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SIBN opened at $15.58 on Friday. SI-Bone has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $476.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62.

In other SI-Bone news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $34,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $866,326.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,650 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $197,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,917.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,226 shares of company stock valued at $239,435. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SI-Bone from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

