Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,110,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 13,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 27.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIG. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.17.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $480.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,921 shares in the company, valued at $265,075.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer purchased 12,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $81,240.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 54,735 shares of company stock valued at $363,440. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

