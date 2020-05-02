Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Stake Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. GQ Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Silgan by 307.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $176,415.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

